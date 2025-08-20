The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads more than doubled in a year, rising 120.6 percent to 289,457 units by the end of July, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The surge underscores a rapid shift in consumer preference, supported by Türkiye’s expanding charging network and the rollout of the country’s domestically produced EV brand, Togg.

Out of 16.8 million cars registered nationwide in July, EVs made up 1.7 percent of the fleet. That marks a dramatic rise from just 565 registered EVs in 2015, with the number surpassing 250,000 for the first time last month.