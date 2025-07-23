Washington, DC — "I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse."

To many American Evangelicals, this Genesis 12:3 verse is more than scripture; it's a foreign policy mandate.

Cited on Capitol Hill and across pulpits in red-state America, the verse is used to justify unwavering US support for Israel despite the separation of church and state, and to brand any deviation from that line as spiritual betrayal.

But the verse, weaponised recently by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, in a televised exchange with Tucker Carlson, never actually mentions Israel.

In fact, it never did.

So where did the Israel connection come from? And why has this single verse, devoid of geopolitical context, become central to the American Christian Right's worldview?

1909 Reference Bible that changed everything

The idea that Genesis 12:3 refers to Israel can be traced back to a single source: the Scofield Reference Bible, published in 1909. The Bible's footnotes, not its text, made the leap, suggesting the verse referred to Israel.

Biblical scholars say it was a stretch then, and it remains a misreading today.

"The Scofield (Reference) Bible, with its footnotes and commentary, was written before the State of Israel was even established, so clearly it cannot refer to the State of Israel," Jonathan Kuttab, co-founder of the Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq, tells TRT World.

"But it does reflect Christian Zionist thinking that the End Times will be preceded by a Gathering of the Jews into Palestine, and a major battle (Armageddon) where all the Jews will be slaughtered except for a small minority who will convert to Christianity."

Kuttab adds, "Christian Zionism actually preceded Jewish Zionism, the latter being a secular movement without religious significance."

He explains that the verse refers to the "seed of Abraham", which is not modern Israel or even biological descendants of Abraham, but "Jesus Christ, and through him will all the nations of the world be blessed."

He's not alone in this view.

Reverend Dr Donald Wagner, a Presbyterian clergyman and veteran Middle East analyst, says Genesis 12:3 refers to a covenant with Abraham — not a political state created in 1948.

"Genesis 12:3 states that God initiates a Covenant with Abraham, and it is an assumption Israel is included, but this is not the case. There are four uses of Israel in the Bible, and none of them imply or mean a modern state," Wagner tells TRT World.

"In a Biblical covenant, God is the initiator, and there are conditions. They are stated throughout the first five books of the law, and they include keeping the commandments, the first of which is to have no other gods other than the one God, Yahweh or Elohim."

He adds: "In several texts, the children of Abraham are warned that if they violate the covenant (no killing, no stealing, no idolatry), the land can be lost. And they do lose the land."

Gary Burge, a New Testament Scholar, stressed that only select Evangelicals in the US believe that the verse refers to Israel, but said, "There are countless things wrong with this argument."

"This is a promise for Abraham's immediate context with Egypt — and his descendants are supposed to create a temple-centred religious nation. Modern Israel is none of these," Burge tells TRT World.