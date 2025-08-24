WORLD
1 min read
Anti-migrant, anti-racism groups clash at UK asylum hotel
Tensions ran high before two groups clashed, with anti-racism protesters being heckled by residents of Horley as they marched through town
Anti-migrant, anti-racism groups clash at UK asylum hotel
Mounted police clash with anti-migrant and counter protesters during a rally at Castle Park in Bristol, England, August 23, 2025. / AP
August 24, 2025

About 200 anti-immigration demonstrators clashed with Stand Up to Racism activists on Saturday in Surrey county in southeastern England, UK, PA Media reported.

Tensions ran high before the two groups clashed, with anti-racism protesters being heckled by residents of Horley as they marched through the town.

The two groups confronted each other on Bonehurst Road near the Four Points by Sheraton hotel, which accommodates asylum seekers, and were kept apart by police lines.

Police struggled to keep the groups apart while attempting to guide the Stand Up to Racism protesters through the anti-migrant crowd.

Recommended

The anti-racism demonstrators chanted messages welcoming refugees, held signs promoting solidarity, and urged “racist scum” to leave the streets.

They faced a barrage of abuse from the anti-migration group, including one individual who shouted through a megaphone “you’re all scum and you should be ashamed” and claimed that “this wasn’t about racism."

Later, the anti-immigration protesters sang songs backing far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict