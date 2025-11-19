The Israeli army has shelled the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The army fired four artillery shells into the eastern Tal Ahmar forest area in Quneitra’s southern countryside on Tuesday, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

No details were provided about injuries or damage.

The attack came hours after Israeli forces advanced into rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa in southern Syria.