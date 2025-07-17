WORLD
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
President Ahmad al Sharaa hails 'effective intervention of American, Arab, and Turkish mediation, which saved the region from unknown fate'.
Al Sharaa says despite Israeli aggressions, state efforts to restore stability have succeeded. / Reuters
July 17, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa said Thursday Israel’s plans to undermine the region’s stability were thwarted by intervention by outside mediators and the state’s own efforts.

In a televised speech, Sharaa said: "We are not among those who fear the war. We have spent our lives facing challenges and defending our people, but we have put the interests of the Syrians before chaos and destruction."

Al Sharaa also said that despite Israeli aggressions targeting civilian and public institutions, “state efforts to restore stability and expel outlaw factions have succeeded.”

This would not have happened “without the effective intervention of American, Arab, and Turkish mediation, which saved the region from an unknown fate,” he added.

Israel’s army on Wednesday launched air strikes on the capital Damascus as well as Sweida and Daraa on the pretext of protecting the Druze community.

The Interior Ministry said the attacks killed more than 30 people and injured nearly 100.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

