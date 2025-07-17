Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa said Thursday Israel’s plans to undermine the region’s stability were thwarted by intervention by outside mediators and the state’s own efforts.

In a televised speech, Sharaa said: "We are not among those who fear the war. We have spent our lives facing challenges and defending our people, but we have put the interests of the Syrians before chaos and destruction."

Al Sharaa also said that despite Israeli aggressions targeting civilian and public institutions, “state efforts to restore stability and expel outlaw factions have succeeded.”

This would not have happened “without the effective intervention of American, Arab, and Turkish mediation, which saved the region from an unknown fate,” he added.