Russia began direct commercial flights to North Korea, in a further sign of closer ties with its Asian ally helping its offensive in Ukraine.

The first Moscow–Pyongyang flight, operated by Russia's Nordwind Airlines, took off from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport at 16:25 GMT on Sunday, carrying over 400 passengers.

Russia's Transport Ministry said there will be one flight a month to meet demand.

Related TRT Global - North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who visited North Korea's new Wonsan-Kalma beach resort earlier this month to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, promised to encourage Russian tourists to visit the complex.

The resort, which can accommodate nearly 20,000 people, is at the center of Kim’s push to boost tourism to improve his country’s troubled economy.

North Korea has been slowly easing the curbs imposed during the pandemic and reopening its borders in phases.

But the country hasn’t said if it would fully resume international tourism.

Nordwind Airlines — which used to carry Russians to holiday destinations in Europe before the EU imposed a ban on Russian flights — had tickets priced at 45,000 roubles ($570).

"This is a historical event, strengthening the ties between our nations," Oleg, a Nordwind employee managing the flight who did not want to give his full name, told AFP at the airport.