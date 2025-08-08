“They stripped us like animals. My daughter was in the next room.” This line appears in Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora? , a testimonial account authored by Kashmiri women and researchers that documents the mass rape of civilians by Indian armed forces during a midnight military operation in 1991 – an atrocity Human Rights Watch assessed as having up to 100 survivors.

On August 5, this book was officially banned by an order in India-administered Kashmir, one among 25 titles the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has now outlawed.

The banned works span archival history, political non-fiction, reportage, academic scholarship, and resistance literature, collectively mapping the violence, illegal occupation, militarisation, and political subjugation of a UN-recognised disputed territory.

Within hours of the ban, police raided bookstores across the valley, including the Chinar Book Festival in Srinagar, where nearly 200 stalls had been set up, a festival inaugurated only a week earlier by the same Lieutenant Governor – the federal government’s representative – who ordered the seizures.

Many of the confiscated books were written by acclaimed historians, Booker Prize winners, and authors whose work has shaped public and scholarly understandings of Kashmir’s dispute and prolonged military occupation.

India’s war on books, as custodian of colonial legality in Kashmir, is not a spontaneous act of censorship but a calculated instrument of control, a state-engineered campaign to invisibilise a people’s history, criminalise their testimonies, and eliminate the archival record that could one day hold the occupation to account.

Earlier this year, police in civilian attire seized 670 books in a series of raids across the valley, reigniting debate over mounting censorship in the region.

Among those confiscated were works linked to Abul Ala Maududi, the influential Muslim scholar and founder of Jamaat-e-Islami in 1941, whose prolific writings, recognised with the first Faisal Award for Islamic literature, have shaped Islamic political thought from South Asia to the broader Muslim world.

In the logic of the Indian state, such works are not banned because they distort history, but because they threaten its monopoly over how history, identity, and political destiny are imagined in a territory under occupation.

Lawfare as occupation

Since the revocation of Kashmir's semi-autonomous status in 2019, the Indian state has entered a transitional phase of settler colonialism , one in which land is not merely seized, but violence is reorganised through law.

More than 890 new statutes are now in force, either legitimising illegal settlements or codifying a new order of surveillance and control.

This legal and spatial architecture resembles the panopticon imagined by Jeremy Bentham in the 18th century: a system designed not only to watch but to discipline, rendering the watched complicit in their subjugation.

Alongside the physical occupation, attacks on free expression and press freedom have escalated sharply. According to rights monitors, archives of major Kashmiri outlets, Greater Kashmir, Rising Kashmir, and the Kashmir Reader, have been partially or entirely erased , while the pre-2019 digital record of many smaller Urdu and English-language papers has vanished altogether.

Journalists suspect this purge is no accident: in a territory where enforced disappearances have long been used to erase the evidence of crimes, the deletion of newspaper archives functions as the disappearance of history itself.

By extinguishing the record of a particular time, when the armed forces perpetrated grave international crimes, the occupation ensures that both the witnesses and their words are made invisible.

Targeting the institutions of memory

This war on Kashmiri memory has not been confined to books.

The Institute of Kashmir Studies (IKS), which painstakingly documented incidents from the 1990s , saw its archives banned and seized; its office bearers were arrested and tortured in detention centres.