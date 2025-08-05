In a landmark step toward national unity and security, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) has convened the inaugural session of its newly established commission dedicated to the vision of a "Terror-Free Türkiye."
The commission’s work marks a significant turning point in Türkiye’s decades-long struggle against terrorism.
Presiding over the first session on Tuesday, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus declared the day “historic,” saying it would shape not only the present but also Türkiye’s future.
"There are moments in the history of nations that shape not only a single day but also the days to come. Today marks one of those defining moments," he said, addressing parliamentarians and members of the press.
'Silencing all weapons is the will of the people'
Kurtulmus emphasised that the commission's mission is to help eradicate terrorism entirely and promote lasting social peace.
“The silencing of all weapons and the dissolution of the organisation are not attributable to any individual, institution, or political entity,” he said. “It is the manifestation of the will of our august nation.”
He warned of the deep cost terrorism has exacted on Türkiye—not just in lives lost but in stalled progress and wasted resources.
"Had we been able to allocate our budget to development instead of combating terrorism, many schools, universities, and hospitals could have been built much earlier. We paid the greatest price with people's lives."
Emphasis on unity, Turkish-Kurdish brotherhood
A key theme in Kurtulmus’s remarks was national unity, particularly the fraternal ties between Turks and Kurds. Citing historical figures such as Salahaddin Ayyubi, Nureddin Zengi, Alparslan, and Kilicarslan, he underscored that the desire to live together is rooted in shared history and cultural heritage.
“We are the descendants of those who stood side by side and fought at Canakkale,” he said. “Our bond is not only in victories but also in shared pain, hope, and toil.” Quoting poets Ahmadi Hani, Mehmet Akif, and Nazim Hikmet, he added, "Only when hearts beat with justice do a people rise as one nation."
Core principles: transparency, openness, pluralism
Outlining the roadmap, Kurtulmus announced that the commission would operate under three guiding principles: transparency, openness, and pluralism.
“This process is a matter of survival that concerns the common future of both Turks and Kurds,” he stated. “Our nation has the right to know every step. Hidden agendas do not serve peace. Every segment of society will have a voice—from academics and legal experts to NGOs and opinion leaders.”
He also highlighted the importance of language and tone in guiding public sentiment: "A language that does not protect the honour of the Kurds and disregards the pride of the Turks will not lead to peace but to rupture."
Beyond borders: A terror-free region
While the commission’s focus is national, Kurtulmus framed the initiative within a broader regional context.
“The people torn apart and fenced off with barbed wire after World War I deserve to hear one another loud and clear once again,” he said. “A Terror-free Türkiye essentially means a terror-free region.”
More than a forum for discussion, the commission will actively follow the disarmament process, propose legislation, and submit its findings to Parliament.
Kurtulmus concluded his remarks with a message of collective responsibility and hope:
“This table was set with the conscience, intellect, and faith of the nation. Together, we will build a democratic, pluralistic Türkiye where everyone has a sense of belonging. May Allah [God] help and guide us.”