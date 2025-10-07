Three physicists — Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel Devoret, and American John Martinis — were awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for experiments that turned abstract quantum theory into practical reality.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the trio was honoured “for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.” Their work revealed that quantum effects can be observed not only in single particles but also in systems large enough to hold in one’s hand.

Turning quantum theory into tangible science

Quantum mechanics governs how particles behave on unimaginably small scales — where objects can exist in two states at once or “tunnel” through barriers. In the 1980s, Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis demonstrated that these peculiar effects could also occur in superconducting circuits, showing that the strange laws of quantum physics could shape real-world technology.

Their experiments laid the groundwork for modern quantum computing, cryptography, and ultra-sensitive sensors.

“It’s wonderful to celebrate how century-old quantum mechanics continues to surprise us,” said Olle Eriksson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics. “It’s also enormously useful — the foundation of all digital technology.”

Humble reactions from laureates