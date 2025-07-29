Union Pacific has said it would buy smaller rival Norfolk Southern in an $85 billion deal, to create the nation's first coast-to-coast freight rail operator and reshape the movement of goods from grains to autos across the country.

If approved, the deal would combine Union Pacific's stronghold in the western two-thirds of the US with Norfolk's 19,500-mile network that primarily spans 22 eastern states.

The two railroads are expected to have a combined enterprise value of $250 billion and would unlock about $2.75 billion in annualised synergies, the companies said.

This would mark the largest-ever buyout in the sector, merging Union Pacific, the biggest US railroad operator, with Norfolk, one of the top players, granting the combined company transcontinental dominance.

On Thursday, the two companies had said they were in advanced discussion for a possible merger.

The transaction faces numerous regulatory hurdles and will serve as a key test of the changed thinking around antitrust issues under President Donald Trump.

Since early 2025, the US Surface Transportation Board, the federal regulatory agency overseeing railroads, has signalled a more industry-friendly approach to merger reviews.

Chairman Patrick Fuchs, appointed to the post in January by Trump, has advocated for faster timelines for preliminary assessments, a greater focus on competitive balance rather than blocking consolidation, and a willingness to enforce conditions post-merger rather than deny deals preemptively.

Union Pacific's deal for Norfolk would also need support from labour unions and could invite scrutiny from several other federal agencies.

Major railroad unions have long opposed consolidation, arguing that such mergers threaten jobs and risk disrupting rail service.