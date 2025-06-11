Top American and Chinese officials agreed on Tuesday to ease trade tensions as they attempted to blunt the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. One topic that was high on their agenda was rare-earth elements.

Automakers from Japan, India, Europe and North America have raised alarm in recent days about the shortage of magnets, which are made from rare-earth elements and are essential to making multiple parts, from side mirrors to sensors.

The shortage, which spooked companies including Suzuki Motors , was reportedly a result of China’s ‘restrictions’ on the export of rare-earth products.

International news outlets have referred to the Chinese measures with different terms: ‘ curbs’ , ‘controls’, and a few even went with an outright ‘ ban ’. What actually happened is somewhere in the middle of all this.

Beijing hasn’t prohibited exports. It rather introduced a licensing regime where companies apply to the government before they can get their hands on the much sought-after magnets.

China dominates the rare-earth supply chain, controlling nearly 90 percent of the supply of the powerful magnets that go into everything from cell phones to wind turbines.

“I think it’s more interesting to call something a ban,” says Julie Klinger, author of Rare Earth Frontiers: From Terrestrial Subsoils to Lunar Landscapes.

“That’s why rare-earth elements continue to be called ‘rare-earths’ rather than people talking about lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium and neodymium. We have our own way that we come to understand and pay attention to these materials. Terms like embargo and ban call our attention to them,” she tells TRT World.

Klinger and other experts have long argued that calling these elements ‘rare’ is a misnomer. They are primarily part of the lanthanide series that appears at the bottom of the periodic table.

Across the world, there are more than 800 mineable deposits of rare-earth elements.

The problem is that they are found in small concentrations along with other minerals such as iron or phosphates, says Klinger, who is an associate professor at the University of Delaware’s geography department.

The distinction between an outright ban and other reasons that could lead to a shortage is important since it helps avoid further polarisation at a time when global economic output is taking a hit because of tariffs and trade restrictions.

After the boat rammed in

The fear that China was gobbling down the global rare earth supply became a fixation for the Western press and politicians fifteen years ago.

In September 2010, Japanese coastguards detained a Chinese fisherman near the contested Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea.

Why exactly he was taken into custody remains a matter of speculation. Japanese officials say the fisherman, Zhan Qixiong, rammed his boat into one of its coastguard vessels. The Chinese side maintains that he only wanted to catch fish on the islands.

Whatever the real reason, the episode set in motion events that hit nascent wind turbine and hybrid battery manufacturers hard.