AMERICAS
2 min read
Canadian PM Mark Carney’s government survives budget vote, sparing early election
The Liberal government avoids a snap election after last-minute alliances push the $100-billion plan to a 170–168 win.
Canadian PM Mark Carney’s government survives budget vote, sparing early election
Recent polls suggest that if an election were held now the Liberals would retain power. / AP
November 18, 2025

Canada’s Liberal government survived by a white-knuckle two-vote margin on its proposed CAN$141 billion ($100 billion) budget, meaning the country will be spared the turmoil of a federal election.

It was the slimmest of wins – 170 to 168 – for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals and it may have failed if a Conservative lawmaker had not abandoned his party ahead of the vote and “crossed the floor” to join the Liberals.

There are 343 seats in Parliament, and debate raged back and forth up to the Monday vote.

It was a touch-and-go vote to get the necessary majority to pass the budget. Two members of the New Democratic Party and two Conservatives abstained from voting.

In dramatic fashion, Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who had been sitting on the fence, met with Carney on Monday morning and she was promised some environmental measures. It was enough for May, who said she would now vote in favour of the budget – and did.

The final vote took only about 20 minutes.

RelatedTRT World - From banknotes to ballots: Mark Carney's meteoric rise in Canada

Carney pushes fiscal plan despite opposition

RECOMMENDED

Don Davies, interim leader of the New Democratic Party, said that although the budget did not meet the needs of Canadians, it was right to pass it.

The budget “failed to meet the moment,” Davies said, but “Canadians did not want an election only six months after the last one.”

The Conservative Party voted against it because, said leader Pierre Poilievre, it would balloon the country’s deficit.

Carney's budget, an economic blueprint for the next fiscal year, proposed doubling the fiscal deficit to counter US tariffs and fund defence and housing programs. While it proposed reducing the number of federal government employees, the budget did not have as many austerity measures as some had feared.

Recent polls suggest that if an election were held now the Liberals would retain power.

The official right-of-centre opposition Conservative Party is dealing with internal dissent after it lost an April election to the Liberals and leader Pierre Poilievre faces a formal review of his performance in January.

RelatedTRT World - Rules-based trade era is ‘gone’: Canada's Carney says as he meets China’s Xi to revive ties
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package