Canada’s Liberal government survived by a white-knuckle two-vote margin on its proposed CAN$141 billion ($100 billion) budget, meaning the country will be spared the turmoil of a federal election.

It was the slimmest of wins – 170 to 168 – for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals and it may have failed if a Conservative lawmaker had not abandoned his party ahead of the vote and “crossed the floor” to join the Liberals.

There are 343 seats in Parliament, and debate raged back and forth up to the Monday vote.

It was a touch-and-go vote to get the necessary majority to pass the budget. Two members of the New Democratic Party and two Conservatives abstained from voting.

In dramatic fashion, Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who had been sitting on the fence, met with Carney on Monday morning and she was promised some environmental measures. It was enough for May, who said she would now vote in favour of the budget – and did.

The final vote took only about 20 minutes.

Carney pushes fiscal plan despite opposition