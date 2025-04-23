Washington, DC — His name once lay at the bottom of the banknotes Canadians slid into vending machines and tucked into coat pockets.

Now, Mark Carney is writing himself into the top line of the nation's story.

With just days to go before Canada's snap election, the man who has never fought a single parliamentary seat, let alone held office, is on the verge of becoming the country’s 24th prime minister.

Carney’s rise, part improbable, part inevitability, has stunned even seasoned watchers of Canadian politics.

In a country where leadership changes tend to be orderly handovers or carefully plotted ascents, Carney’s entrance has felt more like a market disruption than a transition.

Betting markets now place the odds of him retaining the prime ministership at a whopping 80 percent.

Pierre Poilievre, once the comfortable frontrunner, is trailing as the political winds shift — and shift quickly.

But the numbers only tell part of the story.

Carney, a 59-year-old former central banker with a resume that reads like a case study in elite institutions — Harvard, Oxford, Goldman Sachs, Bank of Canada, Bank of England — was elected Liberal leader just last month.

'The rock star banker'

His predecessor, Justin Trudeau, announced his departure in January after nearly a decade in office.

Carney won the leadership contest in March. Nine days later, he called an election.

It was a gamble, but Carney is no stranger to risk. He spent much of his career making high-stakes decisions in rooms without windows — first at Goldman, then in the governor's chair at two of the world’s most influential central banks.

In 2008, during the financial crisis, he helped steer Canada away from the worst of the wreckage. In 2013, Britain tapped him as the first foreigner to run the Bank of England.

There, he became a steady figure in stormy times — Brexit, austerity and political churn. The British press called him "the rock star banker."

But no amount of Davos applause or economic gravitas could have prepared him for the campaign trail — a hard, bitter road where credibility is a liability and fluency in climate finance won't move undecided voters in Manitoba or the Maritimes.

And then, unexpectedly, US President Donald Trump spoke.

Joke that shook the north

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has moved to impose a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods and an additional 10 percent duty on energy exports.