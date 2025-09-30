European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed that there is no seizure of frozen Russian assets and that Ukraine would repay the loan if Moscow pays reparations, during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

"There is no seizing of the assets. Ukraine has to repay the loan if Russia is paying reparations," von der Leyen said on Tuesday during a joint news briefing with Rutte ahead of a discussion on defence and security issues with the College of European Commissioners.

She noted that she put forward the idea of a reparations loan that is based on the immobilised Russian assets as a "structural solution" for military support to Ukraine.

"The loan would not be disbursed in one go, but in tranches and with conditions attached," she added.

Von der Leyen further stressed if they believe that Ukraine is their "first line of defence," they have to step up the military assistance to Ukraine.

‘Drone wall will serve all of Europe’