US President Donald Trump has stressed the importance of this week’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Türkiye, adding that he thinks "good things can come out” of the talks.

"Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important," Trump told a press conference. "I was very insistent that the meeting take place."

He expressed optimism about the talks’ outcome, saying: "I think good things can come out of that meeting."

"Don't underestimate" Thursday's meeting, Trump urged, praising Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "a great host."

"I was thinking about flying over" for the meeting, he said, adding that he might travel to Türkiye "if I think things can happen."

Highlighting the “vicious” human cost of the ongoing conflict, he described it as "a whole new form of warfare.”