US
2 min read
Trump ends Secret Service protection for former VP Harris
Termination of security detail comes as Harris prepares for book tour, raising concerns over political targeting.
Trump ends Secret Service protection for former VP Harris
Trump ends Secret Service protection for former Vice President Harris / AP
August 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump has ended Secret Service protection for former vice president and 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris, CNN reported, citing a copy of a letter.

Former vice presidents typically receive six months of security protection after leaving office.

That period had been extended to one year under President Joe Biden, according to the report.

The letter to Harris, dated Thursday, says the termination of her additional security is effective on September 1.

Harris is scheduled to begin a book tour for her memoir, 107 Days.

Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump but has not ruled out another presidential bid in 2028.

Political opponents

Recommended

The decision follows Trump’s broader move to cut federal protection for political opponents and critics.

Earlier this year, he ended security details for former national security adviser John Bolton as well as Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, the children of former president Joe Biden.

The move is expected to spark criticism that Trump is using federal security arrangements as a political tool.

Supporters of Harris say the decision comes at a sensitive moment as she re-enters the public spotlight with her memoir tour.

While the Secret Service routinely reviews protection levels based on threat assessments, the termination of security for high-profile former officials remains rare.

Harris, as the first woman and first Black and South Asian American to serve as vice president, has continued to face intense public attention since leaving office.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks