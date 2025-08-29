US President Donald Trump has ended Secret Service protection for former vice president and 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris, CNN reported, citing a copy of a letter.

Former vice presidents typically receive six months of security protection after leaving office.

That period had been extended to one year under President Joe Biden, according to the report.

The letter to Harris, dated Thursday, says the termination of her additional security is effective on September 1.

Harris is scheduled to begin a book tour for her memoir, 107 Days.

Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump but has not ruled out another presidential bid in 2028.

