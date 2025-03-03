Washington, DC — The United States, home to Silicon Valley, has consistently ranked number one in scientific research due to its numerous top universities and research institutions, as well as significant investment in scientific research and development (R&D).

With US President Donald Trump reducing federal research funding and laying off researchers as part of cost-cutting measures, scientists warn that America risks losing its global supremacy to China.

"Biomedical research in the US operates via a triangle: NIH (National Institutes of Health) funds universities to conduct research; that research creates new scientists and discoveries, which in turn support private industry, which then pays taxes that support the government," Cassidy Claassen, Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, explains to TRT World.

Any impact on this circuit risks America's leadership in this field, he states.

The NIH is the largest source of funding for medical research in the world. It is the biggest funder for biomedical research in the US, contributing roughly $48 billion to 300,000 researchers at more than 2,500 universities annually.

It gave out about $35 billion in grants in 2024.

Scientists say the Trump administration's funding freeze for medical research and the sacking of some 1,200 researchers — even as the executive order has been challenged in courts — threaten America's standing as a world leader in science and innovation.

"The US is a global leader in biomedical research because of our strong governmental investment in sciences, both in the US and abroad. Currently, US researchers partner with institutions in PEPFAR-supported countries, which leads to cross-border research on improving the HIV response and tuberculosis, as well as emerging infectious diseases and pandemics, and also non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, cardiac disease and cancer," Claassen notes while referring to the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

"With decreased US funding for PEPFAR, all such partnered research efforts will stall," he says.

Giving up leadership to China

Since the end of World War II, the US has been the global leader in scientific research due to the heavy funding from the government in research that further pushes American innovation.

"Federal investment in science through the NIH and National Science Foundation (NSF) and other agencies after World War II is what helped the US experience enormous growth in the 1950s and 1960s and boosted America to the forefront of the world economically and technologically," Carole LaBonne, a Developmental and Stem Cell Biologist at Northwestern University, tells TRT World.

She says discoveries sponsored by the NIH and NSF gave rise to entirely new industries — pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, semiconductors, computing and the commercial internet — securing high-value jobs and exports.

In 2021, the cumulative amount spent by the US in R&D fields, including natural sciences, medical and health sciences, and engineering and technology, was $789.1 billion.

In 2022, Washington's expenditure on research and innovation significantly increased, reaching $885.6 billion.

LaBonne warns that Trump's funding freeze could undo years of progress and dethrone the US from its leading position in scientific research.

"It (cut in research funding) not only can but does threaten US dominance in research and science. It is essentially a gift to China, which is investing heavily in research because it understands what a central driver of economic prosperity it is," LaBonne, who also runs a stem cell lab, says.

"This is something the US always used to understand, but apparently not anymore."

The drastic measures being taken by the Trump administration are aiding China as well as other countries in their efforts to replace the US, Jeremy Berg, a former director of one of the 27 National Institutes of Health, tells TRT World.