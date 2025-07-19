Türkiye has repatriated an ancient statue believed to depict Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius from the United States as part of efforts to recover antiquities illegally removed from the country, the government announced.

"It was a long struggle. We were right, we were determined, we were patient, and we won," Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Saturday .

"We brought the 'Philosopher Emperor' Marcus Aurelius back to the land where he belongs," he added.

The bronze statue, smuggled from the ancient city of Boubon, now the province of Burdur in southwest Türkiye, in the 1960s, was returned to Türkiye after 65 years, according to Turkish officials.

This unique artefact, once exhibited in the US, was repatriated to Türkiye based on scientific analyses, archival documents and witness statements, added the minister.

‘Historical achievement’