WORLD
2 min read
5.2 magnitude offshore earthquake rattles Greece, felt in Athens
The epicentre was four kilometres off the seaside resort of Nea Styra, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
5.2 magnitude offshore earthquake rattles Greece, felt in Athens
In May, a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the Greek island of Crete and was felt as far as Egypt, as well as in the Greek capital. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the Greek island of Euboea and was strongly felt in Athens, authorities said.

The quake hit at 00:30 local time (2130 GMT) offshore 45 kilometres northeast of the Greek capital, said the Institute of Geodynamics at the National Observatory of Athens early on Tuesday.

The epicentre was four kilometres off the seaside resort of Nea Styra in the southwest of Euboea, Greece's second-biggest island, the institute said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The mayor of the nearby city of Marathon, Stergios Tsirkas, described the quake as "very intense", in comments on ERT television.

Volatile area

Recommended

In May, a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the Greek island of Crete and was felt as far as Egypt, as well as in the Greek capital.

In January and February, the island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea, a major Greek tourist destination, suffered exceptional seismic activity.

Thousands of tremors there caused several thousand residents to flee, but they have since returned home.

Situated on several faults in the southeastern Mediterranean, Greece is regularly hit by earthquakes.

The last deadly quake there struck in October 2020 on the island of Samos, in the Aegean Sea.

With a magnitude of seven, it killed two people in Samos and over 100 in the Turkish port city of Izmir.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games