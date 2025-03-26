In a groundbreaking discovery, an international team of researchers convened by molecular biologist Rana Dajani of Hashemite University in Jordan has found evidence that trauma’s genetic imprint can be inherited.

Published in Scientific Reports on February 27, the study included Catherine Panter-Brick from Yale University, who designed trauma surveys, and Connie Mulligan from the University of Florida, who conducted the epigenetic analysis.

This kind of research has long been confined to animal studies, as recreating such conditions in humans would be unethical.

But the dark side of history made the experiment of intergenerational trauma possible.

For decades, Syrians have endured relentless cycles of violence, from the 1982 Hama massacre to the conflict that erupted in 2011 and stretched over 13 years. The devastation provided a rare and tragic habitat to study trauma’s biological legacy on a human scale.

For Dajani, a Syrian-Palestinian descendant of refugee, the research is deeply personal, revolutionary, besides being a reclamation of gaze that has been reversed, empirically.

“This idea came from a Syrian-Palestinian scientist, who is a daughter of refugees,” she told TRT World.

“Usually, scientists are from the West, and they come to our parts of the world. In this example, this is different. The scientist was from the community, from the local community, and because of the science and the knowledge of the community, I was able to ask a very important scientific question.”

That question had never been pursued before: Could the horrors of violence be inscribed into the genes of future generations?

After years of data collection, DNA analysis and lab research, the answer was more revealing than anyone imagined.

Tracing trauma through DNA

Epigenetics—the study of changes in gene expression that do not alter DNA sequences but are influenced by environment and experience—suggests that trauma leaves a molecular fingerprint.

Typically, when a new generation is born, previous epigenetic markers are wiped clean, allowing cells to start fresh. But Dajani’s research reveals otherwise.

Her team collected cheek swabs from 131 participants spanning 48 families, which were then analysed at the University of Florida.

Their study grouped subjects into three categories:

Grandmothers who experienced trauma during pregnancy in the 1982 Hama massacre, their daughters, and granddaughters. Grandmothers who were not in Hama during the 1982 massacre, but whose daughters were exposed to the 2011 Syrian uprising. Syrian families who had left Syria before 1982 (some as early as 1925), including grandmothers, daughters, and granddaughters. Additionally, two siblings were studied within each family, with one granddaughter born before the 2011 uprising and one born after, allowing for direct comparisons within families.

Resilience rises from intergenerational trauma

After seven years of meticulous research, the team uncovered significant findings.

Through DNA samples, they identified 21 sites on the genome that displayed a trauma signature resulting from direct exposure, different from the 14 sites identified in the indirect exposure found in grandchildren.

The most striking discovery was that fetuses exposed to trauma in the womb showed signs of accelerated epigenetic aging. The team found that trauma not only affected the pregnant mother and her unborn child but also the developing reproductive cells within the fetus.

Since fetal cells divide rapidly, they are more vulnerable to environmental influences, including trauma.

“And this is so important because today, when we look at Gaza, there are thousands, tens of thousands of pregnant women exposed to the genocide unfolding,” Dajani said.

However, the function of 14 remains unknown.

As Dajani explained, these sites were not linked to depression or other known negative biological pathways. “What does that mean? These pathways are not activated by depression or other negative markers,” she added.