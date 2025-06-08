Israeli forces seized the Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen and towed it to Israel, the Foreign Ministry said late Sunday, adding that the activists on board will be deported to their home countries.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said the vessel is “making its way to the shores of Israel” and that the “passengers are expected to return to their home countries”.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said Israeli soldiers had “kidnapped” the activists who were aboard the Madleen.

Earlier, Israeli naval forces boarded the Madleen in international waters, according to the coalition, which also said communication with the vessel had been lost.

Live footage previously showed Israeli boats surrounding the ship, with soldiers ordering the activists on board to raise their hands.

French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan said sirens were triggered aboard the Madleen after drones sprayed the ship with a white liquid.