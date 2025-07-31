WORLD
2 min read
Zelenskyy signs law restoring powers of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies
331 lawmakers backed the bill, which President Zelenskyy says guarantees the "proper independent functioning" of Ukraine's anti-corruption and law enforcement bodies.
Zelenskyy signs law restoring powers of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies
Last week, the president announced a new legislative initiative aimed at restoring the agencies' independence. / Anadolu Agency
July 31, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill reinstating the independence of his country’s anti-corruption agencies into law.

"I want to thank all the Members of Parliament right now for passing my bill – now officially a law. I have just signed the document, and its text will be published immediately," Zelenskyy said on Thursday in a video statement on X.

Zelenskyy's remarks came a couple of hours after Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted to support the bill, with 331 lawmakers voting in favour – well above the required threshold of 226 votes for passage.

The signing of the new bill into law followed the earlier approval by the Verkhovna Rada on 22 July of a version that placed the country’s two major anti-corruption bodies – the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – under the oversight of the prosecutor general.

Although Zelenskyy signed that version into law, the move sparked major protests, including in the capital Kiev.

RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue

Last week, the president announced a new legislative initiative aimed at restoring the agencies' independence.

Recommended

Ukraine’s president submitted the revised bill to parliament on 24 July.

In his latest remarks, Zelenskyy said the new law guarantees the “proper independent functioning” of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions and all law enforcement bodies.

“The law ensures the absence of any external influence or interference, including through polygraph checks – regular checks for all law enforcement personnel who have access to state secrets or have relatives in Russia. This is the right decision,” he noted.

Zelenskyy added that it is important for the state to listen to public opinion and its citizens, stating: “Ukraine is a democracy – without any doubt. Government officials will also promptly inform Ukraine’s international partners about this law.”

RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy signals swift action on anti-graft agencies after EU's plea

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps