Archaeologists discover over 3,500-year-old royal tomb in Egypt
Teams uncover royal tomb from Second Intermediate Period, Roman-era pottery workshop.
View of a new area uncovered at the temple of Ramesses II in Abydos, Sohag Governorate, Egypt, in this handout image released on March 25, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
March 17, 2025

A joint Egyptian-American archaeological team from the University of Pennsylvania has uncovered a royal tomb from the Second Intermediate Period in the Jebel Anubis necropolis in Abydos, southern Egypt, the Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Sunday.

Another archaeological team from Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities also discovered a pottery workshop from the Roman era in the nearby village of Banaweet in Sohag governorate, according to a statement by the ministry.

"The discovery of the royal tomb in Abydos provides new scientific evidence on the development of royal burials at the Jebel Anubis necropolis,” the statement said, adding, “These tombs date back to between 1700 and 1600 BC.”

Regarding the pottery workshop in Banaweet, the ministry noted that it was one of the largest production centres supplying pottery and glass to the region in ancient times.

It further emphasised that these discoveries not only contribute to promoting Egypt’s tourism diversity and showcasing its ancient civilisation to the world but also provide valuable insights for researchers.

