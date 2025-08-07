WORLD
Trump urges ME states to join Abraham Accords, claims Iran's nuclear arsenal 'obliterated'
The US president says that joining the Abraham Accords "will ensure PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST."
Trump credits the Abraham Accords as a key foreign policy achievement and indicates that more nations are interested in joining. (Photo: AA) / AA
August 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump has called on all Middle Eastern countries to join the Abraham Accords, claiming that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been “totally obliterated” following the recent regional conflict.

“Now that the nuclear arsenal being ‘created’ by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday.

“This will ensure PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST,” he added, using all caps for emphasis.

What do the accords aim for?

The Abraham Accords, launched in 2020 during Trump’s presidency, were aimed at normalising diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab states, beginning with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Sudan and Morocco later joined the initiative, which was seen as a major shift in Middle East diplomacy.

Trump has frequently credited the accords as a key foreign policy achievement and has indicated that more nations were interested in joining. “We have some really great countries in there right now, and I think we are going to start loading them up, because Iran was the primary problem,” he said in earlier remarks.

His latest comments come in the aftermath of a brief but intense conflict between Israel and Iran that erupted on June 13. The clash began with Israeli air strikes on Iranian nuclear, military, and civilian targets, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran. 

The US later intervened with air strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, leading to a ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

Trump’s assertion that Iran’s nuclear arsenal has been “obliterated” has not been independently verified.

US and Israeli officials have not commented publicly on the full extent of the damage to Iran’s nuclear programme following the strikes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
