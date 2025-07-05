Syrian emergency workers were battling forest fires raging in the coastal province of Latakia on Saturday for a third day in tough conditions as neighbouring Türkiye sent assistance.

An AFP correspondent saw strong winds fanning the flames in forest areas and farmland in Qastal Maaf, around a dozen kilometres (eight miles) from the Turkish border, as residents continued to flee with what they could carry.

Some residential areas in the region were evacuated a day earlier.

Syria's ministry for emergencies and disaster management said teams from Türkiye began helping on Saturday morning "as part of regional coordination to face the fires", with the assistance including two aircraft and eight fire trucks.

The AFP correspondent saw helicopters bearing the Turkish flag flying over Qastal Maaf assisting firefighters on the ground.

Syria's civil defence said a volunteer firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and a service vehicle caught fire.

‘Very difficult conditions’