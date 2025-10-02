Indonesia's nuclear agency is still determining the size of the area affected by radioactive contamination linked to a scrap metal plant, with 10 points in an industrial zone near Jakarta found with high levels of exposure, officials have said.

The contamination was first detected in a batch of shrimp shipped to the United States in August by a local company also based in the Modern Cikande Industrial Estate, after which Indonesia began sweeping scans there.

"Hopefully, by early next week, we will know the total size of the contaminated area," said Bara Hasibuan, a spokesperson for the investigation into the incident, adding Indonesia's nuclear agency would make that determination.

"We're not taking this lightly. For us, this is serious."

A scrap metal factory owned by foreign investors is being treated as the epicentre of the contamination, documents obtained show and confirmed by another official.

Indonesia said this week it was providing updates on the probe to the global nuclear watchdog and the United States.

The same contaminant was also found in a shipment of cloves last week, the US Food and Drug Administration said.

Caesium 137 is present in the environment mainly from nuclear testing or accidents, like Chernobyl and Fukushima, according to the FDA's website. Indonesia has no nuclear weapons or nuclear power plants.

Related TRT World - Will Indonesia become a nuclear power?

Radionuclide radiation