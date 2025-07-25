Israel sees benefits from Syria's division and desires its continued despair, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said in an interview with local media.

“I believe the Sharaa administration responded to expectations of both the region and the international community despite limited resources,” Fidan said on Friday.

Commenting on the role played by the US in Syria and the region, the Turkish Foreign Minister said, barring the equation that Washington has with Israel, the US has played a very constructive role in the region

On defence cooperation with Syria, he said Türkiye has always supported legitimate cooperation in this area.

Earlier this week, Fidan said, If the groups in Syria move toward division and destabilisation, Türkiye will consider it a direct threat to its national security and will intervene.