Israel benefits from Syria's division: Türkiye's Fidan
The Turkish Foreign Minister said Türkiye has always supported legitimate cooperation in defence with Syria.
July 25, 2025

Israel sees benefits from Syria's division and desires its continued despair, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said in an interview with local media.

“I believe the Sharaa administration responded to expectations of both the region and the international community despite limited resources,” Fidan said on Friday.

Commenting on the role played by the US in Syria and the region, the Turkish Foreign Minister said, barring the equation that Washington has with Israel, the US has played a very constructive role in the region

On defence cooperation with Syria, he said Türkiye has always supported legitimate cooperation in this area.

Earlier this week, Fidan said, If the groups in Syria move toward division and destabilisation, Türkiye will consider it a direct threat to its national security and will intervene.

Fidan said Ankara is willing to engage in dialogue and meet any demands from the groups as long as they do not involve division.

“Israel pursues a policy aimed at weakening its region and keeping it in chaos,” he said, adding that Israel, which does not want to see a stable country in its region, aims to divide Syria.

He said Ankara has been closely monitoring the developments in southern Syria, which erupted following Israel's intervention.

While the entire international community and regional actors are working to ensure that Syria is not a haven for terrorism or a source of irregular migration, Israel seeks to sabotage all efforts aimed at establishing peace, stability, and security in the country, Fidan said.

Underlining that Türkiye has long been making intensive efforts to end conflicts and wars in the region, he reaffirmed the country’s commitment to diplomatic initiatives.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
