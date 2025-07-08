POLITICS
2 min read
Rubio impersonator said to have used AI to contact foreign ministers
Impersonator contacted ministers, US governor and member of Congress via Signal messaging app and left voicemails for at least two of them, says a cable.
Rubio impersonator said to have used AI to contact foreign ministers
The unknown individual contacted at least five government officials, including three foreign ministers, a US governor and a member of Congress. / Reuters
July 8, 2025

An individual using an artificially generated (AI) voice to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted three foreign ministers and two US officials last month, pretending to be the top US diplomat, according to a diplomatic cable seen by Reuters news agency.

In mid-June, the person contacted the ministers, a US governor and a member of Congress via the Signal messaging app and left voicemails for at least two of them, the cable said. In one instance, a text message was sent to invite the targeted person to communicate on Signal.

"The actor likely aimed to manipulate targeted individuals using AI-generated text and voice messages with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts," the cable said.

The Washington Post first reported the attempt.

"The State Department is aware of this incident and is currently investigating the matter," a senior State Department official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"The Department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to improve the department’s cybersecurity posture to prevent future incidents," the official added.

The State Department cable, dated July 3, was sent to all diplomatic and consular posts and suggests that staff warn external partners about fake accounts and impersonations.

"There is no direct cyber threat to the department from this campaign, but information shared with a third party could be exposed if targeted individuals are compromised," it said.

Recommended

Cyber actor associated with Russian intelligence

Neither the cable nor the US officials pointed to a suspected perpetrator, but the cable made reference to a second effort in April that was attributed to a Russia-linked hacker who conducted a phishing campaign targeting think-tanks, Eastern European activists and dissidents and former State Department officials.

In that attempt, the perpetrator copied a fake "@state.gov" email address on the messages as well as logos and branding used by State's Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, it said.

"The actor demonstrated extensive knowledge of the department's naming conventions and internal documentation," it said.

In that campaign, the person posed as a State Department official in messages sent to private Gmail accounts.

The State Department said industry partners attributed that campaign to a cyber actor associated with the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

The incident comes weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported that US federal authorities were investigating an effort to impersonate White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests
By Deepak Adhikari
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point