President Donald Trump has said the US military carried out its third fatal strike against an alleged drug smuggling vessel this month.

Trump said in a social media posting on Friday that the strike killed three and was carried out against a vessel "affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organisation conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM (United States Southern Command) area of responsibility."

He did not provide more precise details about the location of the strike.

The US twice this month carried out strikes against alleged drug-smuggling vessels that had originated from Venezuela.

The Trump administration has accused Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, of leading a drug cartel and has announced a $50 million reward for his capture.

Maduro accuses the Trump administration of planning an invasion in pursuit of regime change.

Venezuela demands UN investigation