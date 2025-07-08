As the Gaza genocide reaches new depths, even some traditional supporters of Israel in the international system are keeping their distance, as standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a two-day BRICS summit in Brazil, asked about criticisms directed at Israel in the summit statement, Hakan Fidan said: “Currently, the number of countries that continue to support Israel rhetorically is minimal, you can almost count them on one hand. The US remains at the forefront of those who do not oppose such (Israeli) policies.”

He added: “While nearly the entire international community rhetorically and politically condemns the events in Gaza and supports a two-state solution, the lack of concrete outcomes reveals a dysfunction in the system that must be acknowledged, corrected, and thoroughly discussed.”

Türkiye remains in close dialogue with all parties involved in ongoing ceasefire negotiations, he said, adding: “We met with Hamas multiple times before they responded to the latest proposal, conveying our views and the recommendations of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan).”

Fidan reiterated Ankara’s consistent position calling for an immediate ceasefire, facilitating humanitarian aid, and ensuring a peaceful resolution towards a two-state solution.

“Despite Israel’s escalation of the conflict into systematic massacre and genocide, we are ready to do everything possible to resolve this diplomatically and will work closely with our partners and allies,” he added.

Fidan said negotiations in Doha continue and that developments are expected to become clearer in the coming days.

Related TRT Global - Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan

Nuclear negotiations between Iran and US

On recent diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US, Fidan said he held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the summit, discussing the status of the ceasefire and future steps.

“Currently, the ceasefire holds, and both sides are abiding by it. However, the prospects for resuming nuclear negotiations remain uncertain,” Fidan said, adding that he also recently discussed the issue with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, noting that the US had conveyed certain views to the Iranian side.

Fidan added: “We hope a diplomatic solution can be found swiftly and that the conflict does not escalate further.”

Türkiye ready to host more Istanbul peace talks

On progress in the Istanbul peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Fidan said that in the first two rounds: “These efforts produced unprecedented outcomes in the four-year war, including record-high prisoner exchanges and returns of bodies.” This shows how mediation diplomacy can yield positive results for humanity, he said.

Both parties have expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s efforts in the peace talks, he said, adding that whether a permanent or temporary ceasefire can be achieved, and whether this will happen through a leaders’ summit or negotiation teams, remains under discussion.

Stating that the sides hold different views, Fidan said: “Our advice is that by continuing to come to the table, starting positions can be brought closer together through different methods and more creative solutions, and we convey this to both parties.”

Related TRT Global - New Russia-Ukraine peace talks expected as both sides recognise need for dialogue — Turkish FM

Leaders’ summit

On the possibility of a summit involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and Turkish President Erdogan, Fidan said, “There is no objection in principle,” noting that all sides, including Putin, are open to meeting with their counterparts as hosted by Erdogan.

He said the Russian side insists on certain conditions being met before such talks can proceed, underlining that negotiating teams must resolve these issues and deliver concrete results.