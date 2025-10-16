EUROPE
Greece pushes through 13-hour workday law despite public outcry
Greece already has among the longest working weeks in Europe at around 40 hours, EU data shows, compared to an average of 34 hours in Germany and 32 hours in the Netherlands.
Greek lawmakers approve government bill allowing extension of working hours in private sector / Reuters
October 16, 2025

Greece's parliament has approved a bill allowing private sector employers to extend working hours despite protests from workers already struggling from a cost-of-living crisis.

The bill, which allows employers to enforce 13-hour work days, up from the current eight hours, aims to make the labour market more flexible and effective, government says.

But the proposal has triggered two general strikes this month by workers who see it as a move to undermine their rights just as they are struggling with stagnating wages and the rising costs of food and rent.

The extended work shift can only be applied three days a month and up to 37 days a year. The bill protects people from being fired if they refuse to work overtime, but unions say it strips workers of negotiating power in a country where there is undeclared work and where average wages remain relatively low.

The bill, which also gives employers more flexibility on short-term hirings and allows staff to work four days a week throughout the entire year upon prior agreement, was approved by a majority of lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.

Greeks struggle despite economic rebound

"When the rest of Europe is in discussions to reduce working hours, in Greece we increase them," said 41-year-old barman Themis Lytras, who said his rent had doubled over the past two years.

Greece already has among the longest working weeks in Europe at around 40 hours, EU data shows, against an average of 34 hours in Germany and 32 hours in the Netherlands.

Greece is recovering from a debilitating 2009-2018 debt crisis, marked by years of belt-tightening, that wiped out a quarter of national output.

Economic growth in recent years has opened up room for tax cuts and pay increases. But wages remain below pre-crisis levels and Greeks' purchasing power is among the lowest in the European Union, Eurostat data shows.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government has seen its popularity wane in opinion polls partly due to disappointment over the failure of the economic recovery to generate higher living standards.

"After the crisis, we expected a return to normality," said George Koutroumanis, a former labour minister who called the new law "absurd".

