Washington, DC — With Israel's genocide collapsing Gaza's health system, a small cohort of gravely wounded Palestinian children have arrived in the United States for extended medical treatment, in what advocates say is the largest medical evacuation from the besieged enclave since Israel's war on Gaza began.

These children — many of whom have lost limbs, suffered severe burns, or endured life-threatening wounds from Israeli bombs, shells, and bullets — are being treated at hospitals across the US thanks to the humanitarian group HEAL Palestine and its executive director Steve Sosebee, a veteran advocate who has worked with wounded Palestinian children since the First Intifada (in 1987).

"We've never seen anything like this," Sosebee tells TRT World from Ohio. "Not even close. The scale of brutality, of injuries, of suffering — it's unprecedented in modern history."

Sosebee notes the current situation in besieged Gaza — where Israel has reportedly killed nearly 62,000 Palestinians, including more than 18,000 children, even as analysts say the actual death toll could be around 200,000 — surpasses anything he's witnessed in over 30 years of relief work, having evacuated wounded children since the early 1990s.

"Back then, we thought 15 people killed in a demonstration was horrific. Now that's one air strike," he explains.

A childhood scarred by genocide

Among the newly arrived evacuees to the US is Rahaf al-Dalou, a young girl from Gaza who survived a fire caused by an Israeli air strike near her family's tent outside the Shuhada Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah.

The Israeli strike ignited a blaze that swept through the tent camp sheltering displaced civilians. Her mother and older brother, Sha'ban al-Dalou, were burned alive instantly.

In a video that went viral, Sha'ban, 19, a software engineering student at Al-Azhar University and a hafiz of the Quran, was seen helplessly waving his arms, engulfed in flames, as survivors screamed and scrambled to douse the fire.

He had only recently begun his studies in September 2023 after being displaced the year before when Israeli military destroyed the family's home.

Just days before his murder, he had miraculously survived another Israeli air strike on a mosque that killed 20 people.

Rahaf's younger sister, critically burned in the hospital attack, succumbed to her wounds four days later in intensive care.

Rahaf sustained severe burns and shrapnel wounds.

"My fingers melted into each other. I couldn't move. I couldn't walk. There was no one to cook or care for me and my father," she tells TRT World from a hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, where she is receiving reconstructive surgery and trauma care.

Before being evacuated, she was cycled through overstretched facilities in Gaza, from the American hospital in Deir al Balah to Nasser Medical Complex.

Medications were unavailable. Equipment was broken.

"If we had better medicines in Gaza, I wouldn't have needed to leave," she says.

'Food is the weapon now'

Sosebee states that it is not only Israeli bombs and bullets maiming Gaza's children, but also the deliberate withholding of food and aid, which he describes as the most "unheard-of weapon" in modern warfare.

"Israel is using food as a weapon," he says. "They're [Israelis] starving children to force a population into submission. It's ethnic cleansing through hunger."

Humanitarian groups and the UN have echoed similar concerns over the Israel-induced starvation crisis.

A recent alert from the World Health Organization and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) found that 495,000 people in Gaza — including 135,000 children — are now facing catastrophic levels of hunger, with famine-like conditions already emerging in the north.

The alert warns that malnutrition, dehydration, and preventable disease are becoming leading causes of death among Gaza's children.

Amidst the Israeli siege, over 100 Palestinian children have died from malnutrition, reports the UN agency for humanitarian aid, UNRWA.

More than 80 percent of Gaza's health facilities are non-functional, according to WHO, and most of the population is surviving on less than one meal a day.

"Even when we have food, shelter, or medicine available, the problem is getting it in," Sosebee says.

'There's nothing 'post' about this trauma'