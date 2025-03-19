Tesla finds itself in a bind as it lost all the gains it has made since the election of the new Trump administration.

On Monday, the company’s shares fell 5.8%, extending an eight-week losing streak that has halved its value in three months.

What once made the company stand out in the electric vehicle market now seems outdated as Chinese manufacturers like BYD and NIO flood the industry with stylish and affordable alternatives.

Since mid-December, Tesla’s shares have plummeted 53%, dropping from $479.86 to around $220, wiping out more than $800 billion in market value.

The Musk-owned brand has experienced an eight-week losing streak, its longest since debuting on the Nasdaq in 2010. On March 10, Tesla shares dropped 15%, their worst day since September 202 .

“We struggle to think of anything analogous in the history of the automotive industry, in which a brand has lost so much value so quickly,” according to the analysts at JPMorgan.

Year-to-date, Tesla shares have fallen by 44%, marking the steepest decline of any company on the S&P 500, according to FactSet data.

“Market rivalry and reputational fallout”

Chris Tang, Professor of Business Administration at UCLA Anderson School of Management, explains how regional dynamics are complicating Tesla’s market position.

“In the US, Tesla has no major competitor because Chinese EVs are not present. However, sales have dropped primarily due to Musk’s political alignment, which has turned Tesla into a symbol of division. Some owners have even sold their vehicles in protest against his chaotic method of firing federal employees as head of DOGE.”

However, the situation is different in China. The Chinese brands are innovating at a much faster pace.

“The decline is due to a combination of factors, most notably the rapid advancement of domestic EV manufacturers. Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y. These were initially groundbreaking, but are now perceived as outdated compared to the innovative designs offered by BYD, NIO, XPeng, and Xiaomi,” Tang tells TRT World.

Meanwhile, the European market presents its own distinct set of challenges for Tesla.

The company is encountering fierce competition in Europe from established automotive giants such as “VW, Volvo, BMW, MG, and Chinese automaker BYD”.

Compounding these competitive pressures, Musk’s controversial comments—particularly on the US potentially withdrawing from NATO and the Russia-Ukraine conflict— along with his perceived alignment with German far-right parties, have significantly “damaged Tesla’s brand perception among European consumers”.