Forced mass displacement of Palestinians from northeastern Gaza City has begun as Israeli forces intensified attacks from the north and south, bombarding entire neighbourhoods with air strikes, artillery and explosive-laden robots.

A Palestinian security source told Anadolu Agency that conditions in Gaza City’s eastern districts are deteriorating "at a rapidly accelerating pace" due to the scale of the carnage.

The source said the Israeli army has stepped up demolitions in southern and northeastern areas, while Anadolu’s correspondent reported residents fleeing toward western Gaza City or further south.

Additional shelling was also reported in the southern al-Sabra neighbourhood.