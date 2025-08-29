WAR ON GAZA
Forced mass displacement from Gaza City's northeast as Israeli attacks intensify
Israel escalates bombardment with artillery, air strikes and explosive-laden robots, forcing Palestinians to flee in large numbers.
Palestinians flee their homes as intense Israeli attacks on northern Gaza force them to head toward central Gaza via al-Rashid Road / AA
August 29, 2025

Forced mass displacement of Palestinians from northeastern Gaza City has begun as Israeli forces intensified attacks from the north and south, bombarding entire neighbourhoods with air strikes, artillery and explosive-laden robots.

A Palestinian security source told Anadolu Agency that conditions in Gaza City’s eastern districts are deteriorating "at a rapidly accelerating pace" due to the scale of the carnage.

The source said the Israeli army has stepped up demolitions in southern and northeastern areas, while Anadolu’s correspondent reported residents fleeing toward western Gaza City or further south.

Additional shelling was also reported in the southern al-Sabra neighbourhood.

Israel declared Gaza City a "dangerous combat zone" on Friday and launched one of its heaviest bombardments since the genocide began, striking from air, land and sea.

Nearly one million Palestinians remain trapped inside the Palestinian enclave’s largest urban centre.

The attacks come as part of an Israeli plan approved earlier this month to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City, which is home to nearly half of the enclave’s population.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned that the campaign could force up to one million people to flee their homes once again.

