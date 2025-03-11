On March 8, International Women’s Day – a day dedicated to celebrating women’s rights – German police turned a peaceful pro-Palestinian march in Berlin into a scene of violence.

What began as a demonstration of solidarity with Palestinian women quickly descended into chaos, as officers targeted protesters, mostly women, with disproportionate force, leaving many injured and traumatised.

Witnesses reported police punching, choking, and assaulting demonstrators, with one young woman violently dragged away. A march intended to honour women’s resistance instead became a display of state repression.

“The repulsive spectacle of armoured German police brutally dispersing peaceful protesters and viciously manhandling many defenceless women in the process was an absolutely shocking spectacle, but hardly surprising,” says Kit Klarenberg, a UK-based journalist.

Klarenberg added that since the Gaza genocide erupted, similar scenes – perversely recalling attacks on enemies of the Nazis by Hitler’s brownshirts in the 1930s – have routinely played out all over Germany.

“That authorities are apparently so unconcerned about the horrendous optics of these incidents speaks volumes about their unabashed contempt for basic standards of freedom of assembly, speech, and protest, which the modern German state claims to hold so dear,” Klarenberg tells TRT World.

The march began near Wittenbergplatz metro station in Berlin, one of many held globally to mark International Women’s Day.

Protesters, many wearing keffiyehs and carrying Palestinian flags, chanted, “Stop the aggression in the West Bank – No weapons for Israel.”

The aim of the protest was clear: to call for an end to violence and advocate for peace, both in Palestine and everywhere else.

But the response from German police was anything but peaceful.

Videos from the scene showed officers surrounding protesters, shoving them to the ground, and punching them in the face with excessive force.

One young woman was violently detained, dragged to a fire station, and subjected to degrading mistreatment. Witnesses reported that officers deliberately exposed her body while restraining her.

Others were held in a detention centre and denied access to legal aid or medical care. At least one protester lost consciousness and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The violence didn’t stop there.

Multiple reports emerged of police sexually assaulting detainees – choking them, pinning them down, and groping them in ways described as deliberate and humiliating.

In the end, at least 29 people were arrested, with many demonstrators suffering injuries, including bruises, near-broken fingers, knee injuries, and facial wounds due to police aggression.

“Protesters of all ages, including anti-Zionist Jews, students, and women, have been repeated targets of excessive, wanton brute force for daring to support Palestinian liberation, and condemn the Zionist entity’s 21st-century Holocaust,” says Klarenberg.

He also notes that law enforcement demanded protesters chant only in German or English to ensure authorities could assess the “legality” of their expressions.

No space for dissent