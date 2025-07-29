US
2 min read
Maxwell seeks immunity before testifying to US Congress on Epstein ties
Ghislaine Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for helping disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse minors, says she will not testify to Congress without immunity or clemency.
Maxwell seeks immunity before testifying to US Congress on Epstein ties
FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sits at the defense table / Reuters
July 29, 2025

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has asked for immunity from future prosecution as a condition for testifying before the US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The committee, led by Republican Representative James Comer, plans to depose Maxwell on August 11 at the prison in Tallahassee, Florida, where she is serving a 20-year sentence.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of helping disgraced financier Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

"Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity," her lawyer David Markus said in a letter to Comer.

Markus outlined additional conditions for any testimony. He requested that the deposition not take place inside the prison and that the committee provide its questions in advance.

Maxwell, a British socialite and Epstein’s former girlfriend, also said she would testify publicly if she were granted clemency.

She is currently appealing her conviction before the US Supreme Court.

Recommended

President Donald Trump, who has previously denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, has said he is not considering a pardon for Maxwell.

Trump knew Epstein socially in the 1990s and early 2000s but has claimed he cut ties with him years before Epstein’s death.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.

Democrats in Congress, as well as some of Trump’s supporters, have continued to press for the release of records related to Epstein and Maxwell.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump says he cut ties with Epstein over staff poaching, seeks Murdoch deposition in defamation case

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks