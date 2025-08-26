WAR ON GAZA
No Israeli response yet to Gaza ceasefire proposal: Qatar
‘There is no official Israeli response - neither acceptance, rejection, nor the presentation of an alternative proposal,’ a foreign ministry spokesman says.
Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza. / AA
August 26, 2025

Qatar has said that Israel has not yet responded to a recent Gaza ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas.

“We are in contact with all parties in pursuit of a ceasefire agreement, but there is no official Israeli response – neither acceptance, rejection, nor the presentation of an alternative proposal,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said in comments carried by Al Jazeera television on Tuesday.

Ansari said Gaza mediators are in daily contact to reach a ceasefire deal.

“We stress the need to urge Israel to respond and engage seriously,” he said. “We are awaiting an official response from Israel to the proposal.”

