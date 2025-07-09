WAR ON GAZA
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
The troops, part of the Air Force’s Arrow unit, face charges including sodomy and abuse of junior soldiers over a six-month period.
July 9, 2025

An Israeli military court has extended the detention of seven soldiers suspected of committing sexual offences, abuse and threats against younger members of their unit, according to Israeli media.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the court ordered the soldiers held for an additional six days.

The accused are part of the Israeli Air Force’s Arrow missile defence unit and were arrested on Tuesday following internal investigations into the alleged assault of fellow servicemembers.

"The offences were committed over the past six months as part of 'seniority games' and lasted for several weeks, allegedly including acts of sodomy," the report said.

Military police are continuing their investigation.

The Israeli army has not issued a public statement about the case.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
