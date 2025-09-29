South Korea began offering visa-free entry for Chinese tourist groups on Monday, a measure it hopes will boost the economy and help improve ties with its Asian neighbour.

As part of the pilot programme due to run through until next June, groups of three or more tourists from mainland China will be able to stay without a visa for 15 days.

The action comes ahead of China's National Day holidays from October 1-8, as well as a run of South Korean holidays around the same time.

South Korean companies are seeking to benefit from the increased demand.

Shilla Duty Free has organised a Chinese cruise tour with more than 2,700 passengers, and the food delivery app Baedal Minjok is introducing payment options through Alipay and WeChat Pay.

The programme, announced in March, follows China's decision last November to offer visa exemptions to South Koreans for up to 30 days.

The 77,000-tonne MS Dream, which departed Tianjin on Saturday, docked in Incheon, located 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) west of Seoul, early on Monday with 2,189 passengers and 563 crew on board.

The ship will return to China after a one-day stop, wrapping up a five-day journey.

Related TRT World - South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea

Up to 15 days