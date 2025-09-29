BIZTECH
2 min read
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Seoul launched the programme in March after Beijing's decision last November to offer visa exemptions to South Koreans for up to 30 days.
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
The programme allows stays of up to 15 days without visas. / Reuters
September 29, 2025

South Korea began offering visa-free entry for Chinese tourist groups on Monday, a measure it hopes will boost the economy and help improve ties with its Asian neighbour.

As part of the pilot programme due to run through until next June, groups of three or more tourists from mainland China will be able to stay without a visa for 15 days.

The action comes ahead of China's National Day holidays from October 1-8, as well as a run of South Korean holidays around the same time.

South Korean companies are seeking to benefit from the increased demand.

Shilla Duty Free has organised a Chinese cruise tour with more than 2,700 passengers, and the food delivery app Baedal Minjok is introducing payment options through Alipay and WeChat Pay.

The programme, announced in March, follows China's decision last November to offer visa exemptions to South Koreans for up to 30 days.

The 77,000-tonne MS Dream, which departed Tianjin on Saturday, docked in Incheon, located 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) west of Seoul, early on Monday with 2,189 passengers and 563 crew on board.

The ship will return to China after a one-day stop, wrapping up a five-day journey.

RelatedTRT World - South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea

Up to 15 days

Recommended

The new administration of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is hoping to further improve ties with China during an expected visit by President Xi Jinping in late October to an Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea.

The most recent visa waiver began on September 29, 2025, as a temporary measure for Chinese tourist groups, running through June 2026 to boost tourism ahead of an Asia-Pacific summit and holidays.

Groups of three or more Chinese nationals may now enter South Korea without visas for stays of up to 15 days.

Passengers waved and took photos as they disembarked the cruise ship, with local residents gathered to greet them.

The Incheon Port Authority set up food trucks offering Korean dishes, while the city government planned a welcoming event in the downtown plaza.

The shipping and tourism sectors expect the visa waiver to lift demand not only for cruises but also for international car ferries linking China and South Korea.

"The MS Dream's arrival will serve as a catalyst for revitalising maritime tourism between South Korea and China," said Lee Kyung-gyu, president of the Incheon Port Authority.

"We will do our best to expand cruise routes and help revive the local economy."

RelatedTRT World - South Korea calls on UNSC, global community to unite in promoting 'responsible' AI use

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law