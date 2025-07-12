WORLD
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
The Ukrainian president says his country will be working with the US at the military level, including with General Kellogg.
Zelenskyy provided an overview of reports on difficult frontline areas where he said Ukrainian troops had distinguished themselves in the past week / Reuters
July 12, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the US resumed military aid shipments to Ukraine.

"We have received political signals at the highest level – good signals – including from the United States and from our European friends. According to all reports, aid shipments have been restored," he said in his nightly address on Friday.

Ukrainian military officials will meet next week with US special envoy Keith Kellogg, said Zelenskyy.

"We will continue our work next week with the American side at the military level, in particular, our military will be working with General Kellogg. We are also preparing new European defence packages," he said.

Ukrainian media reports said Kellogg is scheduled to arrive Monday in Kiev for a week-long visit.

Kellogg, interviewed by the Ukrainian media outlet Novyny.LIVE while attending a conference about Ukraine in Rome, said: "We'll be in Kiev Monday. We'll be there all week."

Intensified attacks

The resumed military contacts come as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian cities, including two night-time assaults this week with large numbers of drones and missiles.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would supply weapons to Ukraine via NATO and that he would make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday.

He has expressed frustration in the past week with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the attacks and the failure to implement a ceasefire as a step towards resolving the conflict.

In his remarks, Zelenskyy provided an overview of reports on difficult frontline areas where he said Ukrainian troops had distinguished themselves in the past week.

