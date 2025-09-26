Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised US President Donald Trump as a “man of peace” for his role in helping secure a ceasefire with India, saying it averted a “major catastrophe” in South Asia.

Sharif, accompanied by Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, met with Trump at the White House on Thursday for what Islamabad described as a warm and cordial meeting that also touched on the Israeli war on Gaza, counterterrorism cooperation, and strengthening bilateral economic ties.

The closed-door talks at White House came as the latest sign of warming relations between Washington and Pakistan.

Sharif was also among the top officials from eight Arab or Muslim countries who met with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week to discuss strategy on ending Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Ties have improved between the US and Pakistan as Trump’s relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the Republican president’s closest with a world leader during his first term, has become strained over India’s increased purchases of discounted Russian oil after Moscow started its offensives in Ukraine in February 2022.

India and Pakistan are neighbours and fierce rivals.

Trump has dramatically raised tariffs on India for those oil purchases in an effort to put indirect economic pressure on Moscow.

Meanwhile, the US and Pakistan reached a trade agreement in July that is expected to allow Washington to help develop Pakistan’s largely untapped oil reserves and lower tariffs for Islamabad.

What happened in the meeting?

Sharif and General Munir arrived at the White House shortly before 5pm as Trump was signing executive orders and talking with reporters.

The meeting between the two leaders was closed to the media, with Pakistan’s delegation leaving the White House at 6:18 pm.

Sharif praised Trump for his role in helping to secure a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, saying it averted a “major catastrophe” in South Asia, his office said on Friday.

The prime minister described Trump as a “man of peace” who was engaged in sincere efforts to end conflicts around the globe, according to a statement.

On the Middle East, Sharif lauded Trump’s efforts to bring about an end to the war in Gaza, including his initiative to host a meeting of leaders from key Muslim countries in New York earlier this week for a comprehensive exchange of views on the restoration of peace in the Middle East, in particular Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Sharif also thanked Trump for the tariff arrangement with his country that was agreed earlier this year, expressing hope that under his leadership, the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the US would grow stronger.