Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that ties with China had made “steady progress”.

He made the comments after China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi was received by the Indian prime minister in New Delhi.

“Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi,” Modi wrote on the US social media company X.

The improvement in relations was guided by “respect for each other's interests and sensitivities,” said Modi, urging “stable, predictable, constructive ties,” which will contribute significantly to regional as well as “global peace and prosperity.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chinese diplomat met Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval for the 24th round of boundary talks.

The trip also comes as the US-India strategic ties have witnessed a strain under US President Donald Trump's second term, as Washington has punished New Delhi with staggering 50 percent tariffs, accusing the world’s most populous country of “unfair trade” and “funding” Russia’s “war machine” as the armed conflict in Ukraine continues.

New Delhi has pushed back on “unjust and unfair" tariffs. Separately, Modi’s office said in a statement that the prime minister “emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility on the border, and reiterated India's commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question,” during the meeting.