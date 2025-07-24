WAR ON GAZA
France to recognise State of Palestine at UN in September, says Macron
EU leaders hail move as vital for peace in major diplomatic shift, drawing sharp condemnation from Israel over top European power's decision.
French President Emmanuel Macron announces France will recognise the State of Palestine. / Reuters
July 24, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will formally recognise the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September, becoming the most powerful European nation to take such a step.

"France must finally build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East," Macron wrote on social media.

The move adds France to a growing list of countries that have recognised or pledged to recognise Palestinian statehood since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza in October 2023.

At least 149 nations now support Palestinian recognition.

Israel, Europe divided over recognition

Israel reacted with fury.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the French move "a reward for terror," warning that it "risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became."

"Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel," he said in a statement.

On the other hand, European leaders welcomed the decision.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called it "an important contribution towards implementing the two-state solution."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, "Together, we must protect what Netanyahu is trying to destroy. The two-state solution is the only solution."

Scottish First Minister John Swinney urged the UK to follow France’s lead, calling recognition "essential for peace."

Humanitarian crisis deepens pressure

Macron's statement came amid growing international concern over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where over 59,500 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed since October 2023, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

The World Health Organisation has blamed Israel’s blockade for "man-made" famine in the enclave.

Macron echoed those concerns, saying, "The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and rescue the civilian population."

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

