French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will formally recognise the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September, becoming the most powerful European nation to take such a step.

"France must finally build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East," Macron wrote on social media.

The move adds France to a growing list of countries that have recognised or pledged to recognise Palestinian statehood since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza in October 2023.

At least 149 nations now support Palestinian recognition.

Israel, Europe divided over recognition



Israel reacted with fury.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the French move "a reward for terror," warning that it "risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became."

"Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel," he said in a statement.

On the other hand, European leaders welcomed the decision.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called it "an important contribution towards implementing the two-state solution."