A UN expert has named over 60 companies, including major arms manufacturers and technology firms, in a report linking their involvement in supporting illegal Zionist settlements in occupied West Bank and ongoing genocide in besieged Gaza.

Italian human rights lawyer Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, compiled the report based on over 200 submissions from states, human rights defenders, companies, and academics.

The report, published late on Monday, calls for dozens of companies to cease dealings with Israel and for legal accountability for executives implicated in alleged violations of international law.

"While life in Gaza is being obliterated and the West Bank is under escalating assault, this report shows why Israel's genocide continues: because it is lucrative for many," Albanese wrote in the 27-page document.

She accused corporate entities of being "financially bound to Israel's apartheid and militarism."

"By shedding light on the political economy of an occupation turned genocidal, the report reveals how the forever-occupation has become the ideal testing ground for arms manufacturers and Big Tech . . . while investors and private and public institutions profit freely," Albanese wrote in the report.

The report groups the companies by sector, for example military or technology. It said around 15 companies responded directly to Albanese's office but did not publish their replies.

It names arms firms such as Lockheed Martin and Leonardo, saying their weaponry has been used in Gaza genocide. It also lists heavy machinery suppliers Caterpillar Inc and HD Hyundai, claiming their equipment has contributed to property destruction in occupied Palestinian territories.

"Foreign military sales are government-to-government transactions. Discussions about those sales are best addressed by the US government," said a spokesperson for Lockheed Martin.

Caterpillar has previously stated it expects its products to be used in line with international humanitarian law.

Technology giants Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM were named as "central to Israel's surveillance apparatus and the ongoing Gaza destruction."