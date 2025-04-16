On Saturday, Dhaka witnessed what was described as the largest pro-Gaza rally in Bangladesh’s history, with hundreds of thousands marching in solidarity.

A key demand of the rally’s declaration was the return of the “except Israel” clause, a demand the government has now fulfilled.

As mass pro-Palestinian protests continue to sweep the Global South –from the streets of Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur to rallies in Cape Town and Pakistan– some governments are taking this sentiment to the next level with concrete measures.

Nowadays, travel restrictions have emerged from the Global South as a powerful, symbolic tool to protest Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

On Tuesday, the Maldives became the latest country to take a firm diplomatic stance, announcing a formal ban on Israeli passport holders entering its territory.

The Maldivian government cited the decision as a “firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.”

That same day, the Bangladeshi new interim government reinstated the “except Israel” clause in its passports, effectively barring citizens from travelling to Israel.

The new government which took office in August following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster has reversed her cabinet’s decision taken in 2021.

The move to remove “except Israel” from its passports came just one day after massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations across Bangladesh.

Long-standing bans resurface

Beyond these new or renewed measures, several other countries already maintain blanket bans on Israeli passport holders or bar entry based on any evidence of travel to Israel.