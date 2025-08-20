INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Russia: Discussing Ukraine security guarantees without Moscow 'road to nowhere'
Lavrov says Russia cannot accept attempts to solve collective security issues without its involvement.
Lavrov says Moscow backs reliable Ukraine security guarantees, citing the 2022 Istanbul Agreement as a model. / AP
August 20, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that discussing any Western security guarantees for Ukraine without Russian involvement was a "road to nowhere".

NATO military chiefs are set to discuss the details of eventual security guarantees for Ukraine on Wednesday amid efforts to broker an end to Russia's offensive.

But Lavrov warned that "seriously discussing security guarantees without the Russian Federation is a utopia, a road to nowhere.

"We cannot agree that it is now suggested to solve collective security issues without the Russian Federation," he told reporters.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and the ensuing conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions to flee their homes.

US President Donald Trump, who spoke on Monday with his Russian counterpart, said Putin had agreed to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and accept some Western security guarantees for Ukraine.

Raising level of talks

Lavrov said in their phone call Putin had only told Trump he would "think about raising the level of" talks on Ukraine.

Lavrov said any summit between Putin and Zelenskyy "must be prepared in the most meticulous way" so the meeting does not lead to a "deterioration" of the situation around the conflict.

Lavrov also accused European leaders - some of whom also visited the White House on Monday - of making "clumsy attempts" to change the US president's position on Ukraine.

"We have only seen aggressive escalation of the situation and rather clumsy attempts to change the position of the US president," he said, referring to Monday's meeting.

"We did not hear any constructive ideas from the Europeans there," Lavrov added.

Lavrov also said the West's "confrontational position, a position to continue the war, does not find understanding in the current US administration, which... seeks to help eliminate the root causes of the conflict".

Post-war security is a key concern for Ukraine after more than three years of the Russian offensive.

Moscow has long said it will not tolerate Kiev joining NATO and has been hostile to the idea of Western troops being deployed to the war-torn country.

