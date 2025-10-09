An artillery attack by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces killed 13 people in a mosque where displaced families were sheltering in the besieged city of El-Fasher, two eyewitnesses told AFP on Thursday.

The strike on the mosque came from the north, both sources said on condition of anonymity, where the RSF has overrun the Abu Shouk displacement camp and set up positions in an attempt to wrest control of the city from the Sudanese army.

"After the shelling in the afternoon, we pulled 13 bodies from under the rubble and buried them," one man who lives in the area said of the attack, which occurred on Wednesday.

A survivor of the strike said: "We were 70 families inside the mosque's walls after the Rapid Support Forces entered our homes. Yesterday, artillery shells fell, killing 13 of us, wounding 20, and destroying part of the mosque."

The RSF's current assault on El-Fasher is its fiercest since the war began with the army in April 2023.

The North Darfur state capital, besieged by the RSF since May of last year, is the last major city still under army control, though the territory controlled by the military and its allies has progressively shrunk.

The RSF has launched near-daily artillery and drone strikes and overrun the displacement camps surrounding the city, reportedly killing hundreds and extorting survivors for safe passage.

Related TRT World - RSF shelling kills dozens more in Sudan's El-Fasher: military

Millions displaced