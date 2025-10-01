There is no gainsaying the plain truth that in diplomacy, as in everyday life, all's well that ends well.

This year's annual session of the heads of state at the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) ended on a note of grace after the final speaker, Osman Mohammed, Eritrea’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, delivered his address to the international body, calling for “peace and prosperity for humanity as a whole”.



In the week-long talks, the carnage in Gaza dominated the speeches delivered by world leaders, one that, alas, media commentators continue to refer to as a "war," projecting the image of one army pitted against another, rather than one army against an occupied civilian population.



Brazil's president , Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, addressed this imbalance directly, warning that “the Palestinian people are at risk of disappearing” and insisting that they “will only survive with an independent State integrated into the international community,” a principle that more than 150 UN Member States have reaffirmed.

The question of Palestinian statehood took centre stage at a sideline summit hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, where kings, presidents, statesmen and diplomats from across the globe gathered to affirm their commitment to Palestinian self-determination, and where UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres declared that "statehood is a right, not a reward" and that "denying it [to Palestinians] would be a gift to extremists everywhere."

It remains unclear though, what recognition of the state of Palestine by some heavyweight European countries with strong ties to Israel means in their lexicon, since in this case definitions belong to the definers, especially if they are a dominant group in the world able to impose its chosen narrative on the defined.

What is clear, however, is that not since November 1974, when Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) leader, Yasser Arafat, spoke to the General Assembly at its 29th session, memorably telling its members in his address, "Today I have come bearing an olive branch and a freedom fighter's gun, [so] do not let the olive branch fall from my hand”, has the international community so demonstratively rallied around the Palestinian people.



That speech secured the PLO’s recognition as the representative of the Palestinian people and earned it UN observer status — but it did not deliver a state.



Today, more than fifty years later, the cause has become embedded in the conscience of the global dialogue of cultures, echoing across generations.



Eight decades of betrayal



Yet, the relationship between Palestine and the United Nations has always been fraught, marked by the deep anguish Palestinians have felt about the failure of this international body to implement its own resolutions — resolutions lacking enforcement mechanisms passed by a General Assembly that repeatedly affirmed and reaffirmed, year in, year out, with unutterable monotony, these people's inalienable right to live as free men and women.

The end result of this failure? Palestinians in the occupied West Bank were, over the last six decades, tormented beyond endurance by an occupier's boot pressing on their collective neck, and in Gaza were, over the last two years, made to feel as if simply to continue living means choosing to be less human.

The saga of this relationship harks close to eight decades back when in November 1947, members of the General Assembly (all 51 of them at the time) were called upon to debate and then vote on the Palestine Partition Plan encoded in the body's Resolution 181 .

That resolution had no chance of passing, since a straw vote earlier had shown that the two-thirds majority needed for its approval was mockingly remote.

Some countries had their own sound reasons for voting against partition — aside from the moral injustice they saw in imposing partition on a country against the will of its people, including the absurd injustice of how the resolution cavalierly gave away 56 percent of the land to Jewish immigrants, who then owned a mere seven percent of it and made up one third of the population.

Enter then US President Harry S. Truman, who had already made his mercenary position on the issue clear when he declared in May 1948: "I do not have hundreds of thousands of Arab voters among my constituency."



Everyone knew, of course, which constituency he did have in mind: the growing influence of Jewish-American voters and donors in an election year.

He soon was on the phone speaking to his UN ambassador, Warren R. Austin, warning him that if Resolution 181 failed to pass, "There will be hell to pay." (Austin, a former US Senator from Vermont, was a guileless diplomat who was reported in the media at the time to have said: "I hope [Muslim] Arabs and Jews [in Palestine] will settle their differences in a Christian spirit.")