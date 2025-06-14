In pictures: Iran's retaliation leaves Israel reeling, with significant destruction
ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
In pictures: Iran's retaliation leaves Israel reeling, with significant destructionTehran launches multiple waves of missile attacks on Israel in response to Israeli strikes. Here are some images from the streets and skies of Israel.
Israeli residents flee from damaged buildings following Iran's retaliatory missile strikes against Israel. / AA
June 14, 2025

Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in what it described as a "crushing response" to recent Israeli strikes.

The counter-attack caused casualties and significant damage in Tel Aviv and other areas, while Israel retaliated with strikes deep inside Iranian territory.

Some 300 Israelis in Tel Aviv fled their homes, while 100 more were evacuated in the municipality of Ramat Gan according to Channel 12.

Iranian rockets completely destroyed nine buildings and damaged hundreds of apartments and vehicles in Ramat Gan, according to the daily Haaretz.

Here are some powerful images capturing the streets and skies of Israel during Iranian strikes.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
