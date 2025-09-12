Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has faced widespread ridicule after his personal phone number was leaked online.

Turkish hackers obtained Katz’s personal number, video-called him and then posted a screenshot of the call along with his phone number on Thursday.

Katz picked up the call and was met with insults before hanging up, according to social media users.

The caller’s screenshot quickly spread across social media.

Within hours, thousands of people began sending messages to the defence minister.

The ability to hack the number of a high security official undermined the belief in Israel’s invulnerability, according to political analyst and communications strategist Klaus Jurgens.

“Israel thought their security protocols were perfect… wrong. At home, the image of being untouchable is gone. Abroad, it’s clear that Israel can be targeted if someone wants,” Jurgens tells TRT World.

“The 'iron man' image is destroyed for now. As a result, Israel will likely step up anti-hacking technology, while also reconsidering the risk of insider breaches.”

Katz later confirmed on X that his phone had been flooded with hate messages and threats around the world.

“They will continue to call and threaten me, and I will continue to order the elimination of their terrorist leaders,” Katz wrote.

But replies under his post further mocked the minister’s response.

“So far, all you cowards have managed to eliminate is tens of thousands of innocent children, unarmed aid workers, medical staff and journalists - because they can’t fight back,” one user wrote .

Reactions from Israelis were equally ridiculing. One X user wrote : “You don't need 12 years in cybersecurity to see that if our Defence Minister clicks on links from Turkish hackers, we're in a hopeless situation.”

Another added : “We are such a failing country that our Defence Minister gets a call from unidentified Turkish hackers, and actually answers.”

Israeli media reported that after the incident, Katz had to deactivate the phone number he had used for years.

The flood of prank calls and hate messages left the defence minister embarrassed, turning him into a social media punchline.